Texans want Keke Coutee to improve attention to detail

The last time we saw Texans receiver Keke Coutee he was dropping a pass that the Colts intercepted. He has not gotten off the bench in the two weeks since.

They replaced him with DeAndre Carter, who has two catches for 54 yards in the past two games while playing 74 offensive snaps.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien has met with Coutee, making it clear to the second-year receiver he wants to see better attention to detail.

O’Brien said Coutee hasn’t violated any team rules.

“Just talked to him, had a good talk with him,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’ll come back ready to go. It’s a very competitive position. You’ve got to compete. He competes very hard. You’ve got to be very detailed in everything you do on the practice field and he knows that and he’ll come back ready to play.

“He’s not a guy that he can’t help us. He can definitely help us. He’s helped us in the past and he’ll help us in the future. He’s a great guy, works very hard.”

Coutee had a lingering hamstring issue last season as a rookie but still caught 28 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. The Texans expected more this season.

He has 13 catches for 154 yards and a rushing touchdown in six games this season.

“When he comes to practice just keep working hard, do the right things in the meetings, so moving forward with what your assignments are, really have it down,” Texans receivers coach John Perry said. “It’s always tricky when you’re in and out to really get your assignments down all the time. He’s really going to detail his work moving forward.

“We’re excited. We know he’s helped us in the past and he’s going to help us in the future. I expect him to be ready to go. As he’s needed, he’s going to come through. Every time we’ve asked him to perform he has. We’re excited to have him.”