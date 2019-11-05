Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson limited in Raiders practice

Getty Images

The Raiders made a few positive changes to their injury report on Tuesday and two of them involved members of their offensive line.

Right tackle Trent Brown and center Rodney Hudson were both listed as limited participants as the team did some work ahead of this Thursday’s game against the Chargers. Brown has a knee injury while Hudson missed last Sunday’s win over the Lions with an ankle injury.

Both players were listed as non-participants in Monday’s estimated practice. That was also the case for cornerback Daryl Worley (ankle) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (foot), who joined the two linemen as limited participants on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins (foot) and running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) went from limited to full participation. Defensive ends Arden Key (foot) and Josh Mauro (groin) were the only players listed as not participating on Tuesday.