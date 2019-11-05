Washington cuts Craig Reynolds with Derrius Guice set to return

Getty Images

Running back Derrius Guice is set to return to the Washington lineup once the team returns from their bye week and the team moved to clear a spot for him on the roster Tuesday.

They announced that they have waived running back Craig Reynolds.

Reynolds was promoted to the active roster in October. He saw action on 28 special teams snaps without getting any time on offense in three games with the team.

Guice started the season opener for Washington and went on injured reserve with a knee injury a few days later. Guice, a 2018 second-round pick, missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL.

He ran 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards in his lone appearance.