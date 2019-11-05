What’s next for Cam Newton?

Getty Images

No one knew whether Cam Newton would play again this year. No one knows whether he’ll play for them again ever again.

The placement of Newton on injured reserve by the Panthers all but guarantees that the quarterback won’t play again this year. For Newton to even be eligible to return from IR, the Panthers would have to qualify for the playoffs. And if they do, it will mean that backup Kyle Allen did his job more than well enough in place of Newton, making it very difficult to bench Allen.

But if — an it’s currently a gigantic “if” — Newton is healthy come January, Newton instantly provides an upgrade over Allen. If he’s healthy, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Again, however, he’d have to be healthy. Again, it’s a gigantic, colossal, implausible “if.”

After this year, the question becomes whether the Panthers want to continue the relationship at a base salary of $18.6 million and a workout bonus of $500,000. By cutting or trading him, they’d create $19.1 million in cap space. They’ll carry a $2 million cap charge for the last chunk of an option bonus, whether he’s on the team or not.

As starting quarterbacks go, $19.1 is downright cheap, if Newton is healthy. And if he remains healthy. It’s cheap enough to keep Newton, as long as he doesn’t jostle for a new deal. They also could trade him, if another team is willing to roll the dice on the possibility of Newton getting and remaining healthy.

For the Panthers, the first decision becomes who will be making the ultimate decision on Newton? Will they retain G.M. Marty Hurney and/or coach Ron Rivera? If changes are made, the identity of the new G.M. and/or head coach will be a huge factor in whether Newton returns.

How the current season ends also will be a factor. If the Panthers make it to the playoffs with Kyle Allen, maybe the decision on who the quarterback will be in 2020 will make itself.

Regardless, the Newton uncertainty hasn’t been eliminated. It’s merely been changed, from an ever-present question about his status in 2019 to an ever-present question about his status in 2020.