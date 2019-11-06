A.J. Green not at open portion of Bengals practice

Getty Images

The road to wide receiver A.J. Green‘s first appearance of the 2019 season took an unexpected turn on Wednesday.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters during his press conference that Green is on track to make his debut after several months spent rehabbing an ankle injury. The plan to get Green to the field for Sunday’s game included a full practice on Wednesday, but that’s not how things played out.

Multiple reporters at the open portion of Bengals practice noted that Green was not present.

It’s possible Green joined the team on the field later in the session and the release of the injury report later on Wednesday will let everyone know if that’s the case. If he didn’t, that will create some doubt about Taylor’s proclamation about Green’s status for this Sunday.