A.J. Green to make his 2019 debut this week

AP

Ryan Finley got quite a housewarming present.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said wide receiver A.J. Green was going to play this week.

Green’s been out since suffering an ankle injury on the first day of training camp — on what might have been an iffy turf at Dayton.

Since then, he made it through a round of trade rumors, wasn’t traded, and watched the Bengals bench longtime quarterback Andy Dalton in favor of Finley for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The return of their star wideout is a huge boost for the fourth-rounder, making his first NFL start.