Aaron Rodgers fully participates in Wednesday’s practice

For four straight weeks, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been limited in Wednesday practice with a knee injury. This Wednesday, he wasn’t.

While still listed as having a knee injury, Rodgers fully participated in the first full practice in advance of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Rodgers’ knee injury hasn’t affected his performance; he continues to be an MVP candidate, notwithstanding a Week Nine clunker against the Chargers.

Also limited in practice on Wednesday were receiver Davante Adams (toe) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee). Running back Aaron Jones fully participated despite a shoulder injury.