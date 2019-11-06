Adam Thielen doesn’t practice due to hamstring injury

Getty Images

No matter how much the Vikings try to downplay it, it’s clear that receiver Adam Thielen‘s hamstring injury remains a problem.

Thielen missed practice on Wednesday, three days after attempting to return from the muscle injury suffered two weeks earlier.

Coach Mike Zimmer insisted earlier in the day that the Vikings didn’t rush Thielen back from the injury initially suffered 17 days ago against the Lions. Zimmer also said it’s not a long-term injury.

Regardless, Thielen’s availability for Sunday night’s showdown against the Cowboys is suddenly in question. It’s hard not to wonder whether he would have been available for Week 10, if he hadn’t tried to play in Week Nine.

Also missing practice on Wednesday for the Vikings were fullback C.J. Ham (ankle) and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (shoulder). Cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (groin) were limited.