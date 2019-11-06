Alvin Kamara back on the practice field for the Saints

Getty Images

The main item of business for the Saints was getting their quarterback back, as Drew Brees recovered from his thumb sprain before the bye.

But the week off appeared to help, as they got a number of other key pieces back after their bye.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was among the players returning to the field Wednesday after injury absences.

Kamara missed the two games before the bye week with an ankle injury, with Latavius Murray filling in more than capably. Murray had 100-yard rushing games both weeks, totalling 221 rushing yards, 86 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Tight end Jared Cook, wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, and cornerback Patrick Robinson were also back to action, as the Saints begin preparations for the Falcons.