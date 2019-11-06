Amari Cooper, Leighton Vander Esch limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

The Cowboys returned to work with a glorified walk-through Wednesday after playing Monday night.

Starting weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who missed the first game of his career Sunday with a neck injury, returned to a limited practice. His replacement Sunday, Sean Lee, also had a limited practice with a pectoral injury.

“Hopefully Leighton will do better as the week goes on,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We are not going to do a whole lot of football or hitting each other [in Wednesday’s] practice, but he improved last week and hopefully that continues as the week goes on, and depending on what his availability is we have to find a way to get them both out there. We will have discussions about that as week goes on how to use each of those guys because they are both good football players.”

Receiver Amari Cooper had his first limited practice since Oct. 18. He was on the injury report last week but had full practices despite a lingering ankle injury.

He was on the injury report Wednesday with knee and ankle injuries.

Right tackle La'el Collins (knee), safety Jeff Heath (shoulder/knee), right guard Zack Martin (back/ankle) and left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) also were limited.

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (calf) did not practice.