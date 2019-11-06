Baker Mayfield first shaved out of superstition, then because “I didn’t deserve it”

AP

Baker Mayfield shaved twice at the stadium on game day, prompting some on social media to question his focus following a 24-19 loss to the Broncos that dropped the Browns to 2-6.

Mayfield explained Wednesday why he had changes in his facial hair. The Browns quarterback showed up to Empower Field at Mile High with a full beard befeore shaving to a Fu Manchu mustache for the game and then shaving again postgame to a short mustache.

The pictures blew up on social media.

“The original thought for me was to do handlebars. I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache,” Mayfield said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I shaved it off, because I didn’t deserve it.”

Mayfield added that he and fellow quarterbacks Drew Stanton and Garrett Gilbert decided on Movember mustaches. Movember is an annual event intended to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he did not know Mayfield twice shaved on game day and didn’t sound as if he cared.

“I think they have the shave for November thing,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. “I am not really sure, I did not know he shaved the day of the game. I do not look at faces that much as far as facial hair. I do not know how to answer that. How did you know when he shaved?”