Bills waive Tyrel Dodson after completing six-game suspension

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills waived linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Tuesday after serving a six-game suspension stemming from a domestic violence arrest in May.

Dodson had been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list at the start of the regular season before the six-game suspension was handed down in mid-September. Dodson completed his suspension last week and the Bills were given a roster exemption for Dodson at the time. But instead of bringing him back to the team, the Bills have put him on waivers instead.

Dodson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. He played in all four preseason games and made 19 tackles.

Dodson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in early September. He could be an option for the team’s practice squad should he clear waivers.