Brandin Cooks will miss Week 10 with a concussion

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks traveled to Pittsburgh to meet with a specialist about his concussion over the bye week and head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that the team considered him day-to-day after that evaluation.

The last couple of days have pushed Cooks’ outlook in the wrong direction, however.

McVay said on Wednesday that Cooks is headed back to Pittsburgh for further evaluation. As a result, he will not be on the field in Pittsburgh on Sunday when the Rams take on the Steelers.

This will be the first regular season game that Cooks has missed since joining the Rams in 2018, but it is his second this season and he’s dealt with four since February of that year.

Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, Mike Thomas and JoJo Natson will handle the receiving work in Cooks’s absence.