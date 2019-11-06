Browns don’t rule out using Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the backfield together

Getty Images

Teams don’t often put two tailbacks in the backfield at the same time. Teams don’t often have a pair of tailbacks like Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

As Hunt prepares to make his regular-season debut with the Browns, coach Freddie Kitchens hasn’t ruled out using Hunt and Chubb simultaneously in a two-back formation.

“We are still trying to find out what we can draw up,” Kitchens told reporters regarding the possibility.

The versatility of both players, as runners and receivers, makes that task easier.

“I definitely think that both of their skill sets offer you plenty of opportunities to do a lot with those guys,” Kitchens said. “They are both excellent runners, and they both catch the ball very well out of the backfield. They are good protectors. That makes them good all-around running backs.”

Hunt’s presence could chew into Chubb’s playing time. Kitchens thinks Chubb won’t have a problem with that.

“I think Nick is about one thing and one thing only,” Kitchens said. “Winning. Nick gives us a great opportunity to win. I think we are adding another chip to the puzzle to increase those chances, too. I do not think either of those are very selfish at all so whatever gives us the best chance to win.”

One player on offense who fairly can be described as selfish when it comes to getting the ball in his hands is receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. And while Hunt may reduce Chubb’s opportunities, a two-headed tailback monster could also result in fewer footballs being thrown in OBJ’s direction. Which could add to the tension that currently exists in the Cleveland offense — tension that indeed may be a factor in the surprising regression of Baker Mayfield.