Clay Matthews limited in his return to practice

Getty Images

Rams linebacker Clay Matthews returned to practice Wednesday, though he was limited.

Matthews has not played since Week Five when he fractured his jaw in a loss to the Seahawks. Week 10 was his target return date after having his jaw wired shut.

Running back Malcolm Brown also was limited in his return from an ankle injury. He has not played since Week Six.

“Clay, he’s looking good,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He’s got a nice beard right now, too. I was just complimenting him on that. He’s feeling good.

“I think the anticipation for both those guys is if they continue to progress the right way throughout the week, you should expect to see them ready to roll.”

Receiver Brandin Cooks (concussion), linebacker Bryce Hager (shoulder) and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart (illness) did not practice.

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth took a veteran rest day, with the Rams listing him as limited.