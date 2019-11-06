Colts “encouraged” after Jacoby Brissett has limited practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Colts feel good about Jacoby Brissett and his availability for Sunday after he completed a limited practice Wednesday.

“Yeah, I’m pretty encouraged,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “I mean, I kind of thought he was going to be able to based on how he said he felt the other day.

“I still don’t think anything’s a slam dunk. . . .We just have to let it play out, because I just know it’s one thing — probably anybody who’s played this game has had this injury — and you think you feel good, but you actually have to get out there and test it out. So we’ll see how it goes during the week.”

Brissett sprained his left medial collateral ligament in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. He did not return.

An MRI on Monday showed no significant damage.

The Colts will let the week play out before determining whether Brissett or Brian Hoyer starts Sunday, but Brissett is trending in the right direction.

“We’re going to rely on him; we’re going to rely on the doctors; I think we’re going to have to all get together on this decision,” Reich said. “And there is some of it, ‘Let’s be smart. We don’t want to lose you for the long haul by trying to be a hero,’ so there’s some of that comes into play.

“But, you know, Jacoby’s old school, now. I mean, he’s old school. You guys know; you saw the year he played, and he took a beating and he played every stinkin’ snap. So this guy is as tough as they come. But we have got to do the right thing for him and for our team, and we’ll just see how it plays out. He’s our quarterback. We want him to play, and if he’s ready to play, then he’ll be the starter.”

Receivers Parris Campbell (hand) and T.Y. Hilton (calf) and safety Malik Hooker (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) and safety Clayton Geathers (rest) were limited.

Center Ryan Kelly (burner) was a full participant.