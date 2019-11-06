Davante Adams is “not quite there” in getting back to being himself

Getty Images

Davante Adams said he has had “no setbacks” with his big right toe, but the Packers receiver admits he’s “not quite there” yet in his return.

Adams played for the first time since Sept. 26, taking 45 snaps in a 26-11 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

“It gets beat up a little bit,” Adams said, via packersnews.com, “but it’s definitely no setbacks. Nothing like that. We just want to be smart so I can heal up and continue to get better and better.

“I’m obviously healed at this point, but as far as being a thousand percent back to myself, I wouldn’t quite say I’m quite there yet.”

Adams contributed seven catches for 41 yards in his fifth game of the season. He continues to wait for his first touchdown of the season.

“We’d love to get Davante going,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, “but we can’t get away from what’s got us to this point, especially the last three, four games before last Sunday.”

Adams was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

He is ready to do his part, whatever that means in getting a victory.

“It’s not about me being back,” Adams said. “So nothing should change as far as how we try to beat teams. It’s not going to be some crazy air attack and have 15 targets every game. If that happens, I’ll do what I can with it. but other than that, we’ll let everybody else do what they’ve got to do to get that victory.”