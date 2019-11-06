David Johnson: I’m definitely playing this week

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked about ways to use running backs David Johnson and Kenyan Drake in the same game earlier this week, which indicated that there was a good chance of Johnson returning from the ankle injury that’s kept him from playing all but a handful of snaps the last three weeks.

On Wednesday, Johnson said there was no doubt about his status for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Johnson told reporters in Arizona that he is 100 percent and that he is “definitely playing” for the Cardinals this week.

Johnson has run 77 times for 300 yards and two touchdowns while also making an impact as a receiver. He has 30 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game. Drake debuted with 110 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards and a touchdown in a Week Nine loss to the 49ers.

The Buccaneers have been one of the leakiest defenses against the pass this season, so we’ll see how Arizona deploys the backs in their attempt to avoid a three-game losing streak.