Dez Bryant wants to play again, will seek return in two weeks

Getty Images

Dez Bryant hasn’t played Dec. 31, 2017. He still wants to play.

The former Cowboys receiver has continued to workout, periodically posting videos of his training. He posted on social media Wednesday night that he is about ready to seek a return.

“I’m not trying to go nowhere and be a starter on a team. I want to contribute because I know I will be able too,” Bryant tweeted. “I’m feeling good. In two weeks I’m going to reach out to teams and see what happens. Let’s go X.”

Bryant, who turned 31 this week, might find less of a market than he did a year ago. He signed with the Saints last Nov. 7 only to tear his Achilles on the last play of his second practice.

He is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73, only three in front of Jason Witten. Bryant has 531 career receptions for 7,459 yards.