Eagles bring back Jordan Matthews

Getty Images

The Eagles had a familiar face in for a visit and physical on Tuesday and it appears all went well with wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have signed Matthews to the 53-man roster. The move comes a day after the Eagles placed wide receiver DeSean Jackson on injured reserve in the wake of his core muscle surgery.

Matthews is in his third stint with the Eagles. He was a second-round pick in 2014 and remained with the team until being traded to the Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby in 2017. He returned to the Eagles as a free agent last year and left for the 49ers this offseason. He was cut by the Niners in August, returned in early October and got cut again late last month after playing one game.

Matthews had 20 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games with the Eagles last season.