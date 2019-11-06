Evan Engram out of practice after MRI on foot

Getty Images

The Giants may be without two of their top receivers against the Jets this Sunday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is back in the concussion protocol after briefly being cleared last week and head coach Pat Shurmur’s comments about the wideout’s condition left little reason to think he’ll play this Sunday. There’s reason for concern about tight end Evan Engram‘s availability as well.

Shurmur said on Tuesday that Engram had a sore foot after Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys and Engram didn’t practice on Wednesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that an MRI of Engram’s foot is being sent to Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion.

Anderson is based in Green Bay and is frequently consulted by professional athletes dealing with foot injuries that might require surgery.

Engram missed one game with a knee injury earlier this season. He has 44 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns this season.