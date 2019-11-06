Harrison Butker snags AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Chiefs needed Harrison Butker to make his kicks against the Vikings last weekend and Butker came through for them.

He made four field goals and two extra points over the course of the matchup. The last of those field goals was a 44-yarder as the clock ran out in the fourth quarter and it lifted the Chiefs to a 26-23 win over the Vikings.

Butker’s boots landed him recognition as the AFC special teams player of the week. It is the third time that Butker has received the honor in his career and the first time he’s done so during the 2019 season.

Butker is now 19-of-22 on field goals and 27-of-28 on extra points on the season.