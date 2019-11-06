Jets claim Maurice Canady off of waivers

Getty Images

The Jets placed Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve Tuesday and they added another cornerback to the roster on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has claimed Maurice Canady off of waivers. Canady was dropped by the Ravens on Wednesday when they signed wide receiver/kick returner De’Anthony Thomas.

Canady was a 2016 sixth-round pick in Baltimore and he appeared in 24 games with the team before being cut loose this week. Canady had 55 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Nate Hairston, Brian Poole and Darryl Roberts were the cornerbacks with Johnson out of the lineup the last two weeks. They struggled against both Jacksonville and Miami as the Jets lost both games, so Canady could get a look as the team tries to find a mix that actually slows down opposing offenses.