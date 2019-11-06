Jets think Le’Veon Bell will play Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets have seen several key players miss time with injuries this season, but running back Le'Veon Bell is not one of them.

Jets head coach Adam Gase doesn’t believe that will change when his team takes on the Giants this weekend. Bell went for an MRI on his knee this week and he will not practice on Wednesday, but Gase said that he expects to have Bell on the field this Sunday.

Gase said at his Wednesday press conference that the MRI did not show any structural damage in the knee, which was checked out because Bell was experiencing soreness. Gase added that Bell wanted to work on Wednesday, but that the team thought it was best to take a cautious approach to kick off the practice week.

Gase also said that tight end Chris Herndon is set to practice fully for the first time since his four-game suspension came to an end. Herndon has been bothered by a hamstring injury and didn’t play last Sunday despite being active for the first time this season.