Kalen Ballage: I have nothing to prove

Kalen Ballage is averaging 2.0 yards per carry. His longest run is 8 yards, and his most yards in any game this season is 19.

Ballage, though, now is the Dolphins’ starting running back with Kenyan Drake in Arizona and Mark Walton suspended.

“I don’t have nothing to prove,” Kalen Ballage said Wednesday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Ballage, a fourth-round choice in 2018, ran for 191 yards last season and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. But he spent most of this season behind Drake and Walton.

Ballage has played only 112 offensive snaps and received only 39 touches.

“I’ve played all right,” Ballage said. “The opportunity’s been slim, so you can only do so much with that. But moving forward, it’s about getting in there, getting in rhythm and being able to touch the ball more, so I’m excited about that.”

Ballage said he proved last season when he had “consistent opportunities” the type of player he can be. He had a 75-yard run last season, which is more yards than he has had in 35 carries this season.