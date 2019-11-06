Kyle Allen has a shoulder injury

Getty Images

As one Panthers quarterback who seems to always have a shoulder injury or a foot injury exits the roster (for at least eight weeks), the next man up has a shoulder injury.

New starting quarterback Kyle Allen appeared on Wednesday’s injury report as fully participating in practice with an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder.

There’s no immediate cause for concern because it didn’t limit his practice reps. However, the disclosure means that Allen is getting treatment on the shoulder — enough to trigger the placement of the injury on the report.

It’s also possible that the Panthers are being overly cautious, given that Cam Newton wasn’t listed on the injury report at all for Week One or Week Two, even though he clearly had a foot injury. The Panthers have not been punished for the potential violation of the injury report. (Last week, the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin were fined $75,000 and $25,000, respectively, for not disclosing an elbow injury to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.)

The 5-3 Panthers face the 7-2 Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.