Lamar Jackson is the AFC offensive player of the week

The Ravens became the first team to beat the Patriots this season and quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s play last Sunday night was a big reason why Baltimore came out on top.

Jackson was 17-of-23 for 163 yards and a touchdown through the air in the 37-20 victory. He also ran 16 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start against New England.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Jackson has been named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It is the second time that Jackson has been so honored this season as he was also recognized after throwing five touchdowns in the season opener.

Jackson’s play this season has helped the Ravens to a 6-2 start and put his name in the MVP conversation. He’ll try to keep it going against the winless Bengals this weekend.