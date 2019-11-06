Matt Ryan returns to practice for Falcons

AP

The Falcons are 1-7, so it can’t really get much worse.

But they got some good news Wednesday, with a pair of key players returning to the practice field.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, quarterback Matt Ryan and cornerback Desmond Trufant were returning to practice.

Ryan missed the last game, after he suffered an ankle injury in the pre-bye loss to the Rams, snapping a streak of 154 straight starts (163 including the playoffs).

Trufant has missed the last three games with a turf toe injury, and with the Saints up this week, they can use all the help they can get.