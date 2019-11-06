Mike Zimmer disputes notion that Adam Thielen was rushed back from hamstring injury

Getty Images

Two weeks after Vikings receiver Adam Thielen suffered a hamstring injury, he returned. And he didn’t last long.

Thielen exited Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after aggravating the injury, and he didn’t return. His status for Sunday night at Dallas remains up in the air.

At a midweek press conference, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer disputed the notion that Thielen was rushed back from the injury.

“It’s just one of those things that he got in the game and it grabbed a little bit,” Zimmer said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a long-term deal.”

It may not be a long-term deal, but it can become a long-term deal if Thielen is never shut down long enough for the hamstring to heal. That grab in the muscle means it’s not healed. There’s no replacement for sufficient rest to ensure that it won’t grab at full speed.