Mike Zimmer: “It’s not the end of the world”

Getty Images

After losing to the Chiefs and their backup quarterback last week, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer felt compelled to do his best Aaron Rodgers‘ impersonation.

He didn’t quite spell out that they needed to relax, but that was clearly his message.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Zimmer said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We’ll be all right.”

Unless they aren’t.

On one hand, Zimmer’s got a point. The Vikings remain squarely in the NFC playoff mix at 6-3. They also have four of their remaining seven games at home, including three against teams with losing records (the Broncos, Lions, and Bears).

But the biggest fear might be that four of their remaining games are in prime time.

In case you’ve forgotten, quarterback Kirk Cousins is 6-13 all-time in night games. So unless their highest-paid player reverses a career-long trend, the Vikings could be in serious trouble down the stretch.