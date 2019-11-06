Mitchell Trubisky wants the TVs off in Halas Hall

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has been espousing the power of positive thinking as a response to the team’s four-game losing streak, although it can be hard to keep the negativity from filtering through when the team comes up for discussion on the internet or over the airwaves.

Their quarterback has an idea about how to keep the chatter from getting into their heads. Mitchell Trubisky was asked at his Wednesday press conference about his ability to keep a positive mindset through rough times and if he’s been able to avoid listening to what those outside the organization are saying.

“I’ve done pretty good with that,” Trubisky said. “Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you’ve got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us, what we should do, what we are and what we’re not,” Trubisky said. “But they don’t really know who we are or what we’re capable of as people or what we’re going through or what we’re thinking. It’s just the outside viewers looking in. So, tunnel vision, earmuffs and just come to work every day and try to get better and get back to what we know we’re capable of doing.”

Nobody’s had anything good to say about the Bears, so keeping eyes and ears closed to outside noise makes sense. Whether that’s enough to make the team actually play better is another question and the jury’s definitely out on whether this Bears team has the right solutions to the problems that have them at 3-5 halfway through the season.