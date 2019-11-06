Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram both on pace for 1,000 rushing yards

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 6, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
NFL passing numbers have skyrocketed in recent years, while running has been de-emphasized. The Ravens, however, are doing something different.

Baltimore is running far more effectively than any other NFL team, and the stat that most encapsulates that may be this: Both quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram are on pace to top 1,000 rushing yards this season.

At the halfway point of the 2019 season, Jackson has 637 rushing yards, putting him on pace for 1,274 yards this season, and Ingram has 585 rushing yards, putting him on pace for 1,170 this season.

Only once before in NFL history has a quarterback-running back combination both topped 1,000 rushing yards. That happened in 2006, when Falcons quarterback Michael Vick had 1,039 yards and running back Warrick Dunn had 1,140 yards.

Five times, a pair of running back teammates have both topped 1,000 yards: Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris with the 1972 Dolphins, Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier with the 1976 Steelers, Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner with the 1985 Browns, Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward with the 2008 Giants, and Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams with the 2009 Panthers.

As a team, the Ravens have totaled 1,639 rushing yards this season, putting them on pace for 3,278 for the season. That would break the all-time NFL record of 3,165 yards, set by the 1978 Patriots. The Ravens are running the ball like no other team in NFL history.

11 responses to “Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram both on pace for 1,000 rushing yards

  1. So envious, Jackson, Wilson, DAX all guys that can run, pass, get out of sacks. Cousins would be strip sacked game changed on plays the aforementioned would’ve scored TD’s. Kirk is so dumb he couldn’t even get a first down with the nearest defender 6 yards away because he slid before the first down marker. Cousins can’t get 5 yards scrambling, Jackson’s got 1000.

  3. Do Ravens fans really want Lamar to run for 1000 yards? At what long-term cost? You keep saying he’s a “real” QB and a great passer but averaging 170 yards per game in the air (excluding game 1 vs Dolphins) while playing in the league’s worst division isn’t the definition of good QB.
    Does everyone forget Collin Kapernick? I know there have been some extracurricular considerations with him, but his first year he was almost unstoppable running that RPO / pistol offense. Super athletic guy, fast, but ultimately not an accurate thrower and eventually he was forced by defenses to be a pocket passer and he fell off a cliff.
    Why won’t the same thing happen to Lamar?

  4. jimmygandme49 says:
    November 6, 2019 at 10:40 am
    It’s so easy to spot the people who haven’t watched Lamar play this year. He is leaps and bounds ahead of where he was last year. You’re probably forgetting he was thrown in to an offense last year that wasn’t designed for him. With a full off-season to prepare he has improved so much and there’s no reason to think he will continue to improve.
    Injuries happen all the time in the NFL, not just to mobile QB’s. Again, if you actually watch him play, rather than look at the stat line you would see he’s incredibly good at avoiding big hits or contact at all.

  5. I can’t believe Fran Tarkenton isn’t in the group too, wasn’t he like the first running qb?

  6. This is a very good high school offense but I’m still not buying that it works long term in the NFL.

  8. I don’t doubt Lamar. Watch him. The dude can juke three guys in a split second. Absolutely incredible as a runner. As long as he continues to develop as a passer he is going to be a problem for years to come. You can’t compare him to anyone else except Mike Vick, and I think he’s better than Vick. He’s like Kyrie Irving dribbling a basketball. Quick, in control, and artistic.

  10. I can’t believe Fran Tarkenton isn’t in the group too, wasn’t he like the first running qb? Actually, I believe Tobin Rote in the 50’s was…led his team in rushing three times…

  11. Will other teams find a way to shut down their run game at some point? Maybe. But, no one has done it so far, so those mocking Jackson or the offense are just being typical reactionary internet trolls who likely haven’t actually watched the Ravens play this season.

    Kudos to any team that is willing to try something different!

