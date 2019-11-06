Report: Dwayne Haskins is expected to remain starter in Week 11

Getty Images

Washington coach Bill Callahan has not publicly committed to his starter at quarterback in Week 11 after a week off.

But Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports that Callahan is expected to keep rookie Dwayne Haskins as the starter.

Washington plays the Jets at home in Week 11.

Haskins started last Sunday against the Bills after Case Keenum missed the game with a concussion.

Haskins was 15-of-22 for 144 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in his first career start. He was sacked five times and ran three times for 14 yards in the 24-9 loss to the Bills.