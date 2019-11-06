Report: Sterling Shepard sees concussion specialist, could land on IR

Getty Images

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard traveled to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to meet with Dr. Joseph Maroon, a neurologist and concussion specialist, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Shepard has been diagnosed with two concussions this season. As he was about to return to action after a three-week absence, Shepard started feeling concussion symptoms again over the weekend.

Shepard has not played since Week Five, and he may have played his final game for the Giants this season. The Giants are considering placing him on season-ending injured reserve, according to Vacchiano, and they are concerned whether Shepard will be able, or willing, to resume his NFL career.

“Selfishly, we all want him out there, because we’re a better team with him out there,” receiver Golden Tate said. “But as a family man with kids, I think it’s way bigger than football. You’ve got to kind of be selfish when it comes to your head, neck and brain, I believe.”