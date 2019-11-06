Russell Wilson named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

If you have Russell Wilson, you have a chance.

The Seahawks quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week, after leading his team to an overtime win over the Buccaneers last week.

Wilson threw five touchdowns, including the key one on the first possession of the extra session, when the Bucs didn’t get the ball back.

It was the kind of vintage Wilson performance that has him in the heart of the MVP conversations, at a time when the offensive personnel around him isn’t the same as it used to be.