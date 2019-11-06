Sam Tevi questionable, Justin Jones out for Chargers Thursday

Getty Images

The Chargers hope to have right tackle Sam Tevi in the lineup against the Raiders on Thursday, but a final call on his status will have to wait a little longer.

Tevi hurt his knee in last Sunday and played only 14 snaps in the win over Green Bay. He was listed as a non-participant in practice all three days this week, but the Chargers went with a questionable tag rather than ruling him out. Trent Scott replaced him against the Packers.

The Chargers did rule out two players. Defensive tackles Justin Jones (shoulder) and Cortez Broughton (illness) won’t play. It’s the third straight game Jones will miss after starting the first six contests of the year. He was limited in practice, so a return to action may not be too far off.

Wide receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jones (calf) and safety Roderic Teamer (groin) are listed as doubtful. Linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane are both questionable due to knee injuries.