Steelers place Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve, promote Robert Spillane

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve on Tuesday due ongoing back issues.

Linebacker Robert Spillane was promoted from the practice squad in Gilbert’s place.

Gilbert appeared in eight games for Pittsburgh this season. The back injury forced him to miss the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, but he returned to the lineup this weekend with two tackles against the Indianapolis Colts. Gilbert recorded five special teams tackles in his eight games played this year.

Spillane appeared in two games last season for the Tennessee Titans after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan. After being released in October, the Steelers signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract in February.