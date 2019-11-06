Texans hopeful Laremy Tunsil will be fine after bye

Getty Images

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil was a late scratch in London, but they’re hoping that’s not a persistent problem.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are optimistic that the shoulder injury that kept him out last week won’t hinder him when they return to action against the Ravens on Nov. 17.

“I think Laremy is doing better,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “I think he tried to go, he wasn’t able to do it and I think that he made a decision in the best interest of the team. But I think the time off will help him, and I think he’ll be ready to go.”

The Texans replaced him with Chris Clark and Roderick Johnson rotating, but will obviously welcome back their top blocker after the bye.