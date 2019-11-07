Adam Thielen not practicing Thursday, looking unlikely to play

Getty Images

The Cowboys hope to have Amari Cooper for Sunday night. It’s looking more and more likely the Vikings won’t have Adam Thielen.

Thielen is watching practice again Thursday, according to the team’s beat writers.

Thielen missed practice Wednesday with the hamstring injury he initially injured Oct. 20 against the Lions. The Vikings made him inactive for the Thursday night game against Washington in Week Eight.

Thielen started last week but played only seven snaps before leaving.

He has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Safety Andrew Sendejo, who rejoined the team Wednesday when the Vikings claimed him off waivers, also is not practicing.

Cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) and nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee) were not present for the portion of practice open to the media.