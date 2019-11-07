Adam Vinatieri has moved on from miss, ready to “go back out there and do it”

Getty Images

In Adam Vinatieri‘s long career, he rarely has had to have a short memory.

A short memory has served him well this season, though, as he has had as many big misses as he has had big makes.

A week after earning AFC special teams player of the week for a 51-yard game-winner with 22 seconds left against Denver, Vinatieri missed a 43-yarder wide left with 1:11 left in a 26-24 loss to the Steelers.

“Just go out and practice and work on your craft, you know?” Vinatieri said Thursday, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “Not think about too much of the other stuff. We’ve got a lot of football left, and just try to go and watch film and see what we can improve on, go back out there and do it.”

Vinatieri, 46, has made 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) field goal attempts and 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) extra point tries. For his career, Vinatieri has made 84 percent of his field goal attempts and 97.4 percent of his PATs.

In a season-opening overtime loss to the Chargers, he missed a 46-yarder wide left, a 29-yarder wide left and an extra point wide right.

Vinatieri called it “an interesting year to say the least.”

“I think all of us go one game at a time,” Vinatieri said. “You can’t look too far in the future or too far behind you; you go through the game film this last week [and] like coach would say, you put it to bed — you watch the film, you correct stuff and you go back to work. So for me last week, last month, last whatever — year — is behind me, and just moving forward.”

Vinatieri expressed confidence in long snapper Luke Rhodes and punter/holder Rigoberto Sanchez despite Sanchez not getting the laces turned out on Vinatieri’s go-ahead attempt Sunday.

“They do a great job, and I’ve got all the confidence in the world in them,” Vinatieri said. “So I’ll take that on me; I need to make them.”