Amari Cooper underwent MRI on knee, won’t practice today

Getty Images

The Cowboys have listed receiver Amari Cooper on their injury report after every practice of this season.

He has had foot, ankle and quadriceps injuries this year.

The team added a new injury to Cooper on Wednesday.

He has a knee injury to go with a lingering ankle injury.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Cooper underwent an MRI on his knee Wednesday and was meeting with the doctor to get the results Thursday morning. Cooper will not practice Thursday, Garrett said.

Cooper injured his left knee when he slipped on the turf while making a cut in the second quarter against the Giants. He stayed in the game and ended up playing 59 of the 69 plays.

Garrett said the Cowboys are hopeful Cooper can practice Friday and play Sunday.

Cooper has been active for every game this season despite his various injuries.

He was a full participant with a foot injury for the first nine practices before the first three games.

Cooper was limited with an ankle injury for four of six practices in Weeks Four and Five and limited for all three practices with ankle and quadriceps injuries in Week Six.

In Week Seven, Cooper did not practice for two days before being limited in the final practice of the week. He earned a questionable designation with ankle and quad injuries but played against the Eagles.

Last week, with the team coming off its bye, Cooper was a full participant all three practices with the lingering ankle injury.

Cooper played only three snaps against the Jets in Week Six but otherwise hasn’t missed playing time with his injuries. His 414 snaps are 73.9 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps this season.