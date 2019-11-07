Amari Cooper underwent MRI on knee, won’t practice today

Posted by Charean Williams on November 7, 2019, 12:13 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys have listed receiver Amari Cooper on their injury report after every practice of this season.

He has had foot, ankle and quadriceps injuries this year.

The team added a new injury to Cooper on Wednesday.

He has a knee injury to go with a lingering ankle injury.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Cooper underwent an MRI on his knee Wednesday and was meeting with the doctor to get the results Thursday morning. Cooper will not practice Thursday, Garrett said.

Cooper injured his left knee when he slipped on the turf while making a cut in the second quarter against the Giants. He stayed in the game and ended up playing 59 of the 69 plays.

Garrett said the Cowboys are hopeful Cooper can practice Friday and play Sunday.

Cooper has been active for every game this season despite his various injuries.

He was a full participant with a foot injury for the first nine practices before the first three games.

Cooper was limited with an ankle injury for four of six practices in Weeks Four and Five and limited for all three practices with ankle and quadriceps injuries in Week Six.

In Week Seven, Cooper did not practice for two days before being limited in the final practice of the week. He earned a questionable designation with ankle and quad injuries but played against the Eagles.

Last week, with the team coming off its bye, Cooper was a full participant all three practices with the lingering ankle injury.

Cooper played only three snaps against the Jets in Week Six but otherwise hasn’t missed playing time with his injuries. His 414 snaps are 73.9 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps this season.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Amari Cooper underwent MRI on knee, won’t practice today

  1. Cooper is currently on pass to make 84 catches for 1,400 yards and 12 TDs. He is also playing out the fifth year option of his rookie contract, so he is motivated to put up a huge year. If he achieves those eye popping numbers then he would be in line to be paid as one of the best WRs in the NFL. Julio Jones just signed a 3 year $66 million contract extension with the Falcons and that wasn’t even with testing the free agent market. Micheal Thomas signed a 5 year/$96 million contract with the Saints and Tyreek Hill and OBJ both have contracts that are averaging $18 million per year.

    So Cooper has a lot on the line with his performance this year, he could be in line for an $18MM+ per season contract. If Jerry Jones thinks he can get a home town discount from Cooper he better think again, the player put everything on the line to play this season and reach FA for the 2020 season. With players like Alshon Jeffery making $13MM/year on their contracts, Cooper would demand at least the $18MM/year Hill just signed for with some team desperate for WR help and cap space to burn.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!