Antonio Brown changes his tune, again

Receiver Antonio Brown is frustrated, and rightfully so. Caught in the gears of a system that has him serving an unpaid suspension while the NFL figures out whether to formally impose upon him an unpaid suspension, Brown feels at a visceral level that he’s being screwed. And, from time to time, he lashes out.

He lashed out earlier today with a profane tweet that included his latest vow to never play in the NFL again. On Thursday afternoon, he backtracked.

“I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name,” Brown said on Twitter. “I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap.”

Brown is scheduled to meet with investigators next Thursday. Whoever prepares him for that meeting needs to prepare him to process the frustration he definitely will experience when pressed for details as to allegations made by the woman who has sued him for sexual assault and rape, especially since part of his rage comes from his belief that he’s being slandered. Investigators trained in spotting signs of dishonesty may interpret anger and frustration while being questioned as evidence of guilt.

And that’s a basic reality that could make it difficult for Brown, even if he’s innocent. Some people are excellent liars. Others have a hard time communicating what ultimately is the truth. The worst outcome for Brown would be that he’s innocent but unable to set aside his rage long enough to say what needs to be said in order to ensure that a true and accurate story is told.