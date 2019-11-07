Antonio Brown: “F–k the NFL”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 7, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
And there goes any chance receiver Antonio Brown ever had of playing in 2019, or possibly ever again.

Mercurial receiver Antonio Brown, with a meeting at 345 Park Avenue only a week away, has gone unhinged again on Twitter, with this message: “Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly [sic]! Making money of my swear and blood. F–k the NFL I’ll never play in that sh-t treat black people the worse [sic]! Clear my name and go f–k your self.”

It’s unclear why Brown has blown a gasket this time. His long-anticipated interview with league officials investigating him under the Personal Conduct Policy for civil allegations of sexual assault and rape will occur, a necessary step toward his eventual return to football. Apart from his obvious frustration at the delay in scheduling the meeting, something apparently has happened to make him think that he won’t be getting a fair shake, and/or that the NFL already has made up its mind.

Regardless, Brown’s latest message to the league will do nothing to enhance his chances of playing again this season. And while he has blown hot-and-cold about returning to the NFL since being cut by the Patriots, Brown needs to be very concerned that, this time, he has obliterated into smithereens the bridge back to pro football at its highest level.

  3. I said this before on this site and I think this confirms it.
    It sounds like the NFL is making him wait for so long so when the time finally does come he blows a gasket because he’s so mad he had to wait for so long. Like on cop shows on TV.

  6. AB, have lunch with or better yet … move in with O.J. and ask him how denial has helped his image. You are living in a different solar system, let alone planet.

  9. @steelcurtainn

    Not everything that happens to someone who plays in the NFL is due to CTE. He’s got other issues

  13. LMAO! Listen…you literally cannot make this stuff up. You can’t. Calling M. Night Shyamalan, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg etc etc. This is movie material. I don’t know who’d actually sign up to see it, but this is a saga unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

    You never EVER know what’s coming next with this dude.

  18. so many people out there right now who just missed out on a shot at the NFL. Maybe were even drafted but they were just missing that one intangible to get onto a team. Maybe they tweaked a hamstring, just had a bad day during camp. Now they are working a 9-5 job and the dream of playing in the NFL is slowly fading away.

    Meanwhile, you have AB who was blessed to be part of the 0.0001% of people not only talented enough to make the NFL, but whose talent allows him to excel in the league. And he throws it all away…..

  21. This is really sad. He obviously needs some professional help…..fast. He is so out of touch with reality that he is becoming a danger to himself.where are his friends and family?

  23. Another permanent victim. Gets paid millions of dollars and treated like a star but apparently he’s been mistreated because he’s black lol.

  24. My understanding is that Antonio Brown does not drink.

    But man oh man, does this not seem like the rantings of a guy after sitting in a lazy boy alone in the room, sippin whiskey straight out of the bottle for a few hours?

    As good as he is, man, I think he is in real trouble.

    Oh and by the way, my hypothesis of Mr. Big Chest, Business is Boomin, wallet is … empty. He spends like a man posessed. Always has. I don’t think he has saved next month’s rent.

  25. The first step would be for him to realize he’s created his own problems and act accordingly with sincerity and true contrition.

    Yeah, I laughed like hell when typing that. Almost couldn’t do it.

  29. Ever since the Burfict hit, Brown started his Business is Boomin mantra. He started to believe the hype about himself and believed in his brand more then the team and football. Football career is dead because of ego, that’s all. It’s really that simple and sad.

  31. (1) Can we give Mike Tomlin some Coach of the Year consideration, now that we know what an amazing job Tomlin did corralling this guy?

    (2) Can we all acknowledge that Antonio Brown is a far worse human being than Vontaze Burfict, who was often suspended for on-field hits but never came close to AB-esque behaviour off of it?

  32. I worked with a guy who had mood swings and anger issues.
    I suggest AB goes to a doctor and get checked out.
    Something’s boiling the water, and maybe it’s an undiagnosed health issue.

  34. Frustration is best kept from the public especially when it concerns your employer. And that employer allows for you to have one of the best jobs and with the best pay. Foolish actions.

  35. Ahh the good old race card. Doesn’t look so strong when played by a guy with a weak hand. But I guess when it is the only card left in your hand you got to go down swinging I guess.

  36. steelcurtainn says:
    November 7, 2019 at 12:56 pm
    Did someone not get any sleep last night. This guy has done lost his mind. Hard to believe he was a Steeler so long. What happen! CTE, anyone!

    —–

    I think the Burfict hit did him some serious damage. And exactly what classes did this guy take and pass in college?

  39. You are now Mr. Irrelevant for life..Im sure you have a great post career planned, its here before ya know it!!

  40. Sad… just Sad…

    He was given a second chance he didn’t deserve (Patriots), all he had to do is loose his phone for six months, and could of had a season for the ages, not to mention a better that average chance to get a ring.

    #IDIOT!

  44. Steeler fan here. I shrugged off the idea that CTE or some other head injury impacted Brown, in part because I was so mad at what he did and in part because once you start down that road it makes enjoying football a lot harder.

    Then I went back and watched his earliest interviews. He was probably never at risk of making the Dean’s List, but we WAS different. He spoke differently. His vocabulary was much better. And (I know this sounds weird) his eyes were different. Something is not there now that was there before. Look for yourselves if you want.

  46. The $100 million victim.

    It would take the average American white family 1,400 years to make the amount of money Brown has made in his NFL career. And far more than than for any other ethnicity’s average family, which further undermines his point.

    This clown is not any kind of victim. He’s the most grotesque kind of ignorance and privilege in action.

  47. And they used to Kiss his butt SO much on pre game shows when he was with Pitts….you could see then that he was an egomaniac in love with himself.

    Dude is a total pile of shyte.

  48. I wouldn’t consider this bridge burning. More like singing the charred remains of the bridges he’s already burned.

    After throwing furniture off a balcony at a person, walking off the Steelers, that weird lawsuit about stiffing his chef, fabricating the helmet thing for his way off the Raiders, being sued for alleged sexual assault and threatening the accusers — what’s one little “eff you” in the grand scheme of all of that?

  51. Well that’s one way to handle it. Probably not the smartest way but I guess I shouldn’t be surprised.

  52. F the NFL

    And yet there are going to be people the rest of the year, next year, etc going: Why aren’t teams signing AB, he’s being blackballed!!

  54. In the old days players went through reporters. If anything really bad was said reporters would check with player to see if that was okay to print. As in “do you realize what will happen if publish this?” Twitter has removed the middleman and we’re seeing the consequences of not having that buffer.

