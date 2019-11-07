Antonio Brown meeting with NFL next week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2019, 10:25 AM EST
The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against Antonio Brown in a civil lawsuit earlier this year is ready to move on to a meeting with Brown.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported on Thursday that Brown will be meeting with league officials next week. Via a league source, PFT has confirmed that meeting will take place on November 14.

That’s a big step toward an eventual resolution of Brown’s case. The prospect of putting him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list is not something the league has addressed and that’s been cited as a reason why Brown has remained unsigned since being released by the Patriots after one game with the team. Landing on that list would put Brown on paid leave while the league continued investigating the case.

After the Seahawks claimed Josh Gordon on waivers last week, there was word that they did due diligence on adding Brown. Anderson reports that other teams have shown interest in signing the wideout if the investigation is resolved, although it’s unclear if next week’s meeting will result in that kind of clarity about Brown’s football future.

  5. I would put AB on the exempt list immediately and here’s how I would handle it. A) AB needs to lay out all his legal issues. B) AB needs to address all his legal issues. C) AB needs to see a mental health specialist while he’s clearing everything up. D) AB needs to apologize to Mike Tomlin, Jon Gruden and Bill B.

    Then he can apply for reinstatement.

  6. I’m Curious will he go back to the Patriots because he is meeting the NFL on Patriots Bye week and watching the Ravens Game you saw Brady struggling without a Deep threat.Yes he is a complete Nut Job but if the league is going to force the Patriots pay him why not play him. Maybe Brady can keep him under control but to think N’keal Harry will be a huge factor right from the start is a roll of the Dice type of situation but with Brown and Harry together on the field will make a huge difference It will completely change the offense.Imagine Harry Brown Sanu Elderman and Dorsett I would Bring him back but when the season is over throw him out head first and let another team Deal with the Drama

  9. Can’t stand AB, but I wouldn’t mind seeing him back in New England for the season.

    Cut after the Superbowl.

  14. He’ll be three hours late.
    He’ll attempt to Facebook Live the entire proceeding.
    He’ll tell the NFL he cannot be disciplined…he’s too good.
    He’ll blame Tomlin and Gruden and badmouth Ben.
    He’ll toss furniture from windows of the NFL offices.

    He’s AB…all About Brown.

  16. The NFL tries to squeeze us for every penny. They should have this meeting on pay per view. Can you imagine Brown conducting himself like a civilized decent human being?

  19. Before he leaves his house for this interview….someone please tell him to LEAVE HIS PHONE AT HOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  20. WHat is the point of this now?

    Is it me, or does this mean Baltimore wants to sign him so they have told Goodell to do a dog and pony show “interview” to clear him?

    This one smells.

    Why wasn’t this done earlier?

    $100 that’s what this is…One of the owners who controls Goodell is orchestrating this.

  21. Over/Under on if Brown has as big of a meltdown in that meeting as he did in that deposition a few weeks ago?

