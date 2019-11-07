Chris Hogan returns to practice field

Getty Images

The Panthers IR news yesterday was big, as the shut down quarterback Cam Newton for the season.

It got much less attention that they’re about to get a guy back from the list.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan was back on the practice field Wednesday.

He was placed on IR on Oct. 2, and can be activated after eight weeks. But he’s now through the six-week barrier which allows him to practice.

The Panthers signed Hogan this offseason, and he had three catches for 24 yards before needing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.