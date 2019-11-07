Christian McCaffrey back to practice

Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey is sort of young to be getting veteran days, so he’s back to work on Thursday.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers running back was back to practice on a limited basis, after he got Wednesday off.

McCaffrey leads the league with 1,244 yards from scrimmage and 10 rushing touchdowns, and his impact on the Panthers has been even greater this year in the absence of Cam Newton.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was also back to work on a limited basis. Both were listed with knee injuries.

The one big concern for the Panthers is cornerback James Bradberry, who was out for the second straight day of practice with a groin issue.