Dan Quinn: Final eight games a “new season” for Falcons

Getty Images

The first eight games of the 2019 season were a disaster for the Falcons.

They lost seven times in those eight games, which left playoff hopes by the wayside and made discussion about head coach Dan Quinn’s job security a frequent event around the team. Given all of that, it’s little surprise that Quinn wants to treat last week’s bye as a dividing line.

Atlanta is back on the field against the Saints this weekend and Quinn said on Wednesday that he’s viewing the final eight games as a “new season” that’s unattached to the first eight games.

“I told everybody if we have a chance to elevate in every space that we do, we’re going to try for it,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Players, coaches, the whole thing. It’s going to take a lot of energy and discipline to do that, but we’ve got plenty to work on. This Sunday, we are looking to how we want to play. We are going to focus on that as much as we can. Let’s get it right.”

The Falcons will be in Carolina after traveling to New Orleans this weekend and back-to-back road games against winning teams threaten to make the new season look a lot like the old one. If that’s the case, Quinn’s chances of being around for a truly new season won’t look too good.