Derrius Guice back on Washington’s active roster

Washington cleared space on their roster for running back Derrius Guice earlier this week and they made the move to formally take Guice off of injured reserve on Thursday.

The team announced that Guice has been activated and placed on the 53-man roster. Washington has a bye this week, which means he’ll play his next game against the Jets in Week 11.

Guice tore the meniscus in his knee in the season-opening loss to the Eagles. It was the first regular season game of his career as the 2018 second-round pick missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL.

Guice started that game while Adrian Peterson was inactive. Peterson has been the starter in Guice’s absence and it remains to be seen how the workload will be divvied up now that Guice is back in action.