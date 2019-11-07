Drew Brees will continue wearing splint on right thumb

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees returned to action in Week Eight with a splint on his right thumb and he’s practicing fully this week, but memories of the injury that cost him five games this season haven’t gone away.

Brees is still wearing the splint on his thumb as it won’t completely heal for some time. Brees said Wednesday that having the extra protection adds to his comfort level given how recently the injury occurred.

“I just feel comfortable doing it,” Brees said, via NOLA.com. “I don’t know how long that’ll be, but we’ll see. But it feels fine.”

Brees was 34-of-43 for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his return to action against the Cardinals, so one would imagine that the Saints also feel fine about him doing or wearing whatever it takes to feel good on the field.