Erik Harris’ two interceptions, including pick-six, give Raiders 10-0 lead

Getty Images

The Raiders thought they had an interception. It was negated by pass interference.

Then, they thought they had a fumble, but replay confirmed Philip Rivers‘ hand was going forward when he lost the ball.

Finally, on the seventh snap of the game, the Raiders got a takeaway that stood.

They since have added a pick-six and lead 10-0 with 6:02 remaining in the first quarter.

With the Chargers down to the Oakland 33 on their first drive, Rivers badly overthrew Keenan Allen. Erik Harris intercepted the pass and returned it 59 yards to the Los Angeles 31.

The Raiders cashed in with a 40-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson and a 3-0 lead with 8:01 left.

The Raiders got a sack of Rivers as rookies Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby combined for the takedown. Karl Joseph intercepted Rivers, but Trayvon Mullen was cited for defensive pass interference.

Crosby got to Rivers again and nearly had a strip-sack. Raiders coach Jon Gruden challenged the call on the field, but instead lost a timeout.

Gruden is 0-for-7 on replay challenges this season and 32-of-93 in his career.

On the Chargers’ second drive, tight end Hunter Henry slipped out of his break. Rivers’ fifth attempt settled into Harris’ hands again, and he returned his second interception of the night 56 yards for a touchdown.

The Raiders entered the game with seven takeaways, with only three teams having fewer.

Harris’ 115 return yards are more than the 87 yards the two teams have combined for thus far.